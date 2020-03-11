‘Streets are completely empty’: Borderland native living in Italy experiences virus lockdown first-hand

News

It's been two days since Italy was placed on lockdown. The number of infected have rose to over 10,00 and the number of deaths have surpassed 600.

Movement is restricted for the 60 million people living in Italy, schools and universities are closed, public gatherings are prohibited and all sporting events canceled.

Former Borderland resident Gustavo Gottfried now lives in Milan,Italy and told ABC-7 over FactTime, "Streets are completely empty."

He added, "You do see that there's not a lot of movement on the streets. The buses that pass, cause public transport is still working, the two buses I saw were completely empty, something that at this time of the day, they would be full."

Gottfried told ABC-7, in order to leave your home to go to work or wherever you need to go, you need to present a pass that says you're aware of what is going on and specifies a reason for going out. Otherwise people are asked to just stay home.

"We have this situation going on and some of our habits need to change," said Gottfried.

The virus can infect anybody of any age, race or ethnicity, but the virus can be especially deadly for the elderly or those with underlying health conditions.

"We need to be more aware of what we are doing and how we are living and taking care of each other, not just yourself but the other person, the other entity." said Gottfried. "It's going to go a long way."

Gottfried parents still live in Juarez and he said his parents are definitely worried about him and his brother, who also lives in Italy.

Keeping open communication and letting your family know your're okay is essential Gottfried told ABC-7.