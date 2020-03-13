A Nice Weekend

News

After more rain hit the area Thursday and Friday we now begin to dry out for the weekend. The El Paso Airport received .26" since midnight Thursday adding to a very saturated ground for the month of March. 1.79" is what we have received so far for the month - we average .26".

If you are looking for something to do on your Saturday you might want to pull weeds. The moist ground will make it easier to do so.

Sunshine Saturday will allow us to reach the upper 60's and low 70's. A few more clouds arrive for Sunday with a high of 74.

Some rain chances appear again for next week - around 10% as it looks right now along with some wind.

For the latest weather and Doppler radar: http://www.kvia.com/weather