Sunday Funday Moment: 6-year-old Stevie overcomes brain cancer battle

EL PASO, Texas-- Last year in May ABC-7's Iris Lopez introduced us to little Stevie, a then 5-year-old El Paso boy who was battling brain cancer.

Little Stevie graced our TV screens again in September when he and his family rang the cancer bell in San Antonio, Texas.

This past week little Stevie, now 6, and his family invited Iris to join them for his final ringing of the bell to celebrate being cancer free. This cancer bell ring was a special one because little Stevie was able to ring it for the final time and here in his hometown, El Paso.

"Happy and so excited," said Stevie when asked how he felt about having his family and nurses together to celebrate his special day.

"Oh he's always been a fighter. He's always been a big fighter," said Dr. Lisa Hartman who was in charge of caring for little Stevie while he was going through his chemotherapy sessions.

Dr. Hartman joined other hospital staff members to celebrate the special ringing of the bell moment with little Stevie and his family.

"It was a challenge," said Stevie's mom, Crystal Lerma, as she held back tears remembering the battle she and her family overcame these past several years, "It feels amazing. I was a little bit emotional cause we're home and we got to ring the bell here. With his doctor. Our doctor this is our hospital."

At the end of the special bell ringing ceremony, Stevie was greeted by Texas Tech Police officers as he ran through a tunnel of applause and celebration from his family.

A special moment that reminds us to keep on going no matter what obstacles are thrown our way.

"Keep on going. That's the only thing I can think of," said Lerma.