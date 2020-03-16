Local gym increases precautions in wake of coronavirus pandemic

News

EL PASO, Texas -- Public places and businesses are closing down or changing protocols across the country. In Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti has ordered the temporarily closure of bars, nightclubs and gyms to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In El Paso, one local gym owner says he has not seen a decrease in customers since the outbreak began. Daniel Alvarado, the owner of PUSH Fitness, says the facility has increased hand sanitizer and Lysol spray throughout the building, and hopes customers will take some responsibility of their own.

"I think the biggest thing you can do is maybe carry a little hand sanitizer with you when you're jumping machine to machine," he said. "Obviously wipe it down after you leave and before use."

Alvarado also has asked customers to refrain from regular cloth towels. He has asked them to temporarily switch to paper towels.

Alvarado says it is important to keep bodies healthy now more than ever.

"Keep [your] bodies healthy overall," he said. "Healthy as far as how they eat, what they eat, not so much fast food. The cleaner your bodies are the better off you can fight off infectious diseases. If you have a strong immunology, you're better off at fighting those infectious diseases."

Safe alternatives to working out in a gym can include working out a home, finding an online workout or taking a walk or run outside.