Watch LIVE: El Paso City Council to discuss coronavirus outbreak

News

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso city council is holding a special meeting to discuss the coronavirus outbreak.

The meeting comes one day after city and county officials held a news conference to announce that a second person in El Paso County had tested positive for coronavirus.

Mayor Dee Margo said the El Paso Health Department, as of Sunday, is now open 7 days a week and can turnaround testing results within four hours. He noted that referrals for individual testing still must come from doctors.

Anyone in need of coronavirus guidance from health authorities can call 211 and select option 6, city officials said.

While the city continued to discourage large public gatherings, it said restaurants and bars would be allowed to remain open.