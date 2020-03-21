Hundreds of cars line up at El Paso County Coliseum for Operation Hope free food giveaway

News

EL PASO, Texas -- Starting the night before, hundreds of cars lined the streets outside the El Paso County Colisuem for local non-profit Operation Hope's free food giveaway on Saturday morning.

The drive-thru giveaway helped El Paso families who are struggling economically in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Oscar Leeser and the Rock Faith Center joined forces with Operation Hope to distribute grocery boxes to about 750 cars.

"We all pulled together," said Angel Gomez of Operation Hope. "Whenever something happens, tragically, we are the first ones on the line.

Those boxes included chicken, potatoes, bread, eggs, milk and produce.

The group is now focused on trying to gather up more food to try and do another giveaway next week.