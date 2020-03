News

EL PASO -- One person suffered non-life threatening injuries after a rollover crash in East El Paso shortly after midnight, according to fire department officials.

The crash happened on I-10 near Zaragoza. One vehicle rolled over.

It appeared a semi-truck veered off the road and ended up on Gateway Blvd. West. The front had damage.

Police have not said which driver was taken to the hospital and have not said what caused the crash.