‘Blessing teams’ help El Paso families in need of groceries and supplies

News

EL PASO, Texas -- A group of good Samaritans calling themselves the 'blessings team' spent their Palm Sunday out and about helping families around El Paso.

They were armed with bags and baskets filled with supplies and made their way to over a half-dozen homes to drop off the goods to families in need.

The group of givers was led by Life Church senior Pastor Brent Moore.

“We knew that people would be hurting and so what we did was we decided we would go on our website to match people who have a need with people who have a surplus," Moore said. "We know we can help meet that need and we want to bring them all together and the team is what brings that all together during this time.”

The team made a handful of stops around town, including one delivery to a grateful family that otherwise might not have had enough groceries to give their daughter a proper birthday dinner.

The team was helped along by a large and delicious contribution from the owners of the Desert Oak Barbecue.

Sunday was the team's first operation out in the community, but they know many more trips will be needed as they continue to help families through the fight ahead.

For those who desire assistance from the 'blessing team' they can contact the Life Church or Desert Oak Barbecue through their websites.