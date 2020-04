News

Lots of sun with low-end windy conditions again for Friday. Temps will run a tad cooler than Thursday with highs around 75. Winds will gust out of the west at 30 mph.

Saturday gest a little cooler with more clouds. Temps in the upper 60's to low 70's with variably cloudy skies. Some light rain in spots.

Easter Sunday looks good with sunshine and SW winds gusting to 35 mph.

