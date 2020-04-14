Watch LIVE: Paso del Norte Foundation hosts Q&A on getting help during virus crisis

News

EL Paso, Texas -- The Paso del Norte Foundation is hosting a LIVE Q&A on how the community can help or get help during the Covid-19 crisis.

Paso del Norte Community Foundation CEO Tracy Yellen; El Pasoan Charles Horak, who founded the El Paso COVID-19 Medical Equipment Supply Fund; and local restaurant owner Maggie Asfahani, who started the El Paso Food and Beverage Workers Fund, will participate in the live stream.