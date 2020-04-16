UTEP guard Kaden Archie entering transfer portal

News

EL PASO, TX Another UTEP Miner has decided to leave the basketball program.

This time it is sophomore guard, Kaden Archie.

Archie has elected to transfer after playing for the Miners for just one season.

He joined UTEP in the middle of the 2019-20 season after transferring from TCU.

He was granted eligibility in November and played in 25 games for the Miners.

Archie averaged 3.6 points, 1.7 rebounds a game and shot 42.7 percent.

Archie is the 6th Miner to transfer from the program, the 5th just this year.

He joins Jordan Lathon, Nigel Hawkins, Deon Stroud, and Anthony Tarke who all entered the transfer portal back in March.

Kaosi Ezeagu announced he was transferring back in December.

The current roster for UTEP now includes, Eric Vila, Giles Dekoninick, Tydus Verhoeven, Bryson Williams, Souley Boum and Efe Odigie.

The Miners will also have guard Keonte Kennedy eligible for next season.

Kennedy is a transfer from Xavier who had to sit out last season due to transfer rules.