Burges running back, Tavorus Jones, receives offer from University of Texas

News

EL PASO, TX Even though he still has two more years of high school left, a running back from Burges High School just received an offer to play football at the University of Texas.

Tavorus Jones sent out a tweet Monday night that after a great talk with Longhorns head coach Tom Herman, the Longhorns have offered him a scholarship.

Jones will be a junior next school year, but he had a stellar sophomore season.

Jones rushed for 1,134 yards and 15 touchdowns.

He's also a player who can catch the football.

Jone ended his sophomore campaign with 498 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns.