Last remaining hospital patient from Aug. 3 Walmart shooting has died

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The last remaining hospital patient from the Aug. 3 Walmart mass shooting died Sunday morning.

“After a nearly nine-month fight, our hearts are heavy as we report Guillermo "Memo" Garcia, our last remaining patient being treated from the El Paso shooting, has passed away," said David Shimp, chief executive officer for Del Sol Medical Center.

Garcia was with his family fundraising for his daughter's soccer team on the morning of the shooting. He was shot multiple times and remained in the hospital until his death.

"His courage, his strength and his story have touched many lives, including those of our caregivers, who tirelessly fought with him and for him every step of the way. We are grieving with his family and with our community," Shimp said.

With Garcia's passing, 23 people have now died as a result of the shooting on Aug. 3.