Marvel returns to Comic-Con with hotly anticipated panel about its post-‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ plans

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Marvel Studios is returning to the famed Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con for its iconic Saturday night panel, which is expected to feature big announcements and surprise guests. After Marvel skipped out on the convention last year due to the Hollywood strikes, which prevented writers and actors from speaking on panels, anticipation for its panel is palpable among fans. The studio is expected to announce news teasing their upcoming titles in its “Phase 5” plan and beyond, with Marvel president Kevin Feige as the only confirmed speaker on the Saturday panel. He will be joined by several special guests, who may include stars of upcoming Marvel titles like “Captain America: Brave New World,” “Thunderbolts*” and “The Fantastic Four.”

