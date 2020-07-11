No new virus deaths, 353 new cases reported in El Paso county

News

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced 353 new cases and no new deaths Saturday morning.

There are a total of 9,099 cases and the death toll remains 150.

There have now been 2,146 new confirmed cases reported this week. That's a new record for weekly cases, with the previous record being the 1,623 cases identified last week.

Active cases rose to 3,377 -- which is a new all-time high. There have now been 5,572 confirmed recoveries.

Hospitalizations decreased from 261 to 251. The number of patients needing intensive care remains at 84. There are 31 patients currently on ventilators, dropping by one since Friday.

