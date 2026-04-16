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ABC-7 Storm Track Weather – Winds kick up for the weekend with cooler temps

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today at 3:25 PM
Published 3:20 PM

Some breezes tonight and again tomorrow. Peak SW gusts around 30 mph Friday with some warm temperatures.

A cold front arrives very early Saturday morning kicking up the winds and gradually lowering the temperatures. Peak NE/E gusts Saturday around 35-40 mph for the west siders with temps in the upper 70's. Highs for Sunday in the upper 60's with gusty SE winds around 35 mph.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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