Hit 103 today for our 16th triple digit day in a row. We should see another one tomorrow before we start to cool a little for next week.

Our monsoon has finally kicked in so rain and storm chances will be a part of our daily forecast. Along with the rain comes thunderstorms with some potential gusty winds and small hail possible for at least the first and middle part of next week.

For the latest forecast and Doppler radar: http://www.kvia.com/weather