ABC-7 First Alert: Flash flooding possible in certain areas

El Paso, Texas- Last night's storms brought in some much needed rainfall across the Borderland. Some areas got more than they bargained for and experienced flooding. Flash flooding is possible in certain areas today as we expect more showers and thunderstorms to develop by midday and into the evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for many areas in the Borderland. This means that flash flooding may occur over a few locations, especially around low water crossings, poor drainage areas, and along arroyos and streams. Road closures may be required. Some property may become damaged if located near high waters.

Make sure you are weather aware and keep in mind that periods of heavy rain and flooding will be possible with the stronger storms, never drive into flood roadways. If you experience a heavy downpour when you are driving slow down, pull off to the side of the road, and wait for the rain to clear or calm down.

Be careful and remember, TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN! The stronger storms could also produce gusty winds between 40 to 50 mph.

You can stay up to date with the latest weather updates at https://kvia.com/weather/