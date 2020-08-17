‘We have to be fluid’: Ysleta ISD resumes classes online; no date set yet for campus reopenings

News

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Thousands of Borderland students are saying goodbye to summer vacation Monday as four school districts in the area resume classes online, including Ysleta ISD.

YISD administrators are working now to identify when students might be able to return to the classroom for in-person learning, but at this time it is still unclear when district campuses will reoepen.

Superintendent Xavier De La Torre told ABC-7 the school community is understanding of the fact that even strong virtual learning programs cannot compare to in-person education. He said he was concerned about learning loss as a result of the virtual measures. He said he has tried to balance the interests of both parents who want campuses to reopen, as well as those who think it is too soon. However, he said the district must prioritize the health and wellbeing of the school community.

“I genuinely believe that the teachers understand there is no substitute of face-to-face learning or traditional learning environment,” he said. “All of us in the organization feel that way. We’re not seduced by the idea that even if we provide a great distance learning program, that it can substitute the face-to-face instruction.”

De La Torre said he hoped students would be able to return to classes after Labor Day, but believes it is unlikely unless case numbers in the area decline significantly. He estimates campuses will now reopen for families who decide to send their children back at some point in October.

De La Torre said the district is prepared to adjust plans as the pandemic continues to unfold.

“We look at everything through the lens of ‘how do we provide an effective learning environment?” De La Torre said. “But we also have to be humble enough to admit there isn't one of us who is an expert. Because of that, we have to be fluid and have the capacity to pivot at a moment's notice.”

Parents will ultimately be able to decide whether to send children back to campus. District campuses will have reconfigured classrooms and likely face covering requirements in certain scenarios.