UTEP reports 8 active cases of COVID-19 among student athletes

News

El Paso, TEXAS - UTEP confirmed to ABC-7 that as of Wednesday, there are 8 active cases of COVID-19 among UTEP student athletes.

UTEP officials say that since June 10, when COVID-19 testing began at UTEP, a total of 505 UTEP student athletes have been tested for the coronavirus.

Eighteen of those test results have come back positive.

However, of those 18 positive results, ten student athletes have since recovered, but 8 athletes are still currently sick.

UTEP says a total of 487 student athletes who have been tested for the coronavirus have tested negative.

Players and coaches with the UTEP football underwent another round of COVID-19 testing on Wednesday.

The Miners continue with fall camp with the hope of kicking off the football season in early September.