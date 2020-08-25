StormTRACK Weather: The triples are on the way (again)!

News

El Paso, Texas- Another break from the triple digit temperatures for today, but that won't last long. High pressure continues to dominate the desert southwest.

Tomorrow we climb to the upper 90s. By Thursday the triples are back and will remain in the forecast for the time being as we finish the month. If the forecast pans out, we could break the record of the hottest August on record.

Slight storm chances will begin Sunday through next week.