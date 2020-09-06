ABC-7 First Alert: Blast of cold air after a beautiful holiday weekend

News

El Paso, Texas- The Borderland will be going from one extreme to another. A nearly 30 degree drop in temperatures for afternoon high are expected from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Bring out the pumpkin spice lattes and sweaters! It’s going to feel like fall by midweek. Tuesday's highs are expected to hit the triple digit mark. Wednesday we will be trying to get above the 70s for afternoon highs. Overnight lows in the 50s!

For today, high pressure will continue to dominate the weather over the Southwest. Temperatures will be rather seasonable at just slightly above normal for this time of year. There could be a few isolated showers and storms across the area mountains during the afternoon. Winds shouldn't be quite as breezy as the last few days.