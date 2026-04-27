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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm, dry, breezy

KVIA
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Published 5:45 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Our work week is starting off warm, dry, and breezy. Conditions will lean calm with yesterdays winds weakening into light breezes.

We started off our morning with temps in the 50s and 60s. Today temps will climb to near average temps. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 84, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 80.

Today conditions will remain dry as we warm. Breezy conditions are expected by afternoon.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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