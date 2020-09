News

Smoke from the fires will continue to provide our hazy conditions through Wednesday. Along with the haze, it will continue to be rather hot. Temps will climb to the low and mid 90's through most of this work week. Expect a cold front to arrive Sunday cooling our temps for early next week.

