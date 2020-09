News

El Paso hit 98 Friday - setting a new record high. We should see a couple more days of record setting heat then a big cool down Monday.

If you don't like the heat, you may like Monday when a strong cold front arrives early in the morning giving us windy conditions and cooler air.

Temps Monday will likely hit around 75 with wind gusts at 45 mph for the folks on the west side of town.

