StormTRACK Weather: Windy and Cold Sunday Morning

News

El Paso, Texas-- A cold front moved in overnight ushering much colder air and strong winds. The morning air will have viscous frigid bite to it, as many areas will be in the 30s to 40s throughout the rest of the morning.

Winds speeds will range from 15-20 MPH and Gusts reaching 30 MPH for Doña Ana & El Paso County. While areas east and our area mountains will see stronger wind gusts around from 30-50 MPH. Wind advisory is in place until 3 P.M. out east.

Cooler temperatures and wind speeds up, it will feel a lot colder than what the actual air temperature is. Make sure you are wearing your layers, beanies, scarves, winter jackets, sweaters. Especially this morning.

Winds will begin to diminish by this afternoon, but overnight lows will drop to the 20s. Remember your "4 P's!" Check on your people, pets, plants and pipes.