A cold front arrives late tonight and early AM causing the winds to crank up and give us some brutal winds chills for the E/NE sides of town. Wind gusts will hit around 40 mph out of the NW along with wind chills in the teens.

The winds will settle down after 7 am Tuesday and gradually decrease throughout the morning and early afternoon. Lots of sunshine will prevail with temps only reaching the low to mid 50's.