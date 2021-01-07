El Paso VA vaccinates its 1st patient with Moderna dose

News

EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso Veterans Affairs Health Care System did its first Covid-19 vaccination on Thursday.

Navy veteran Paul Garcia, a kidney transplant patient, became the first El Paso VA patient to receive the Moderna vaccine.

Priority groups for the local VA include elderly veterans over the age of 90, organ transplant patients, people receiving chemotherapy, hemodialysis patients and veterans living in homeless shelters.

The El Paso VA Health Care System serves nearly 40,000 patients in west Texas and Dona Ana County, New Mexico.

Enrolled veterans will be contacted by VA staff to schedule a vaccine appointment. The timeframe depends on vaccine availability.