Ysleta school district approved as vaccine administrator

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – The Ysleta School District has been approved by the state to be a vaccine administrator and is line to get Covid-19 vaccines.

How many vaccines the district will get and who they will be used for is unclear at this time.

A district spokesman said the district will learn more about what this designation means on Monday.

District officials initially told ABC-7 that it would not be able to purchase or administer vaccines under the latest guidance from the Texas Education Agency.

But this evening, the district said that its application, originally submitted in November, had been approved to be a vaccine administrator.