ABC-7 First Alert: Cold front overnight brings winds and colder temps.

EL PASO, Texas- A cold front is going to be moving through New Mexico and far west Texas tonight. This front will bring much colder air and winds with it.

Very cold temperatures are expected behind this system tomorrow. Wind gusts are expected to reach 35 mph.

Afternoon temperatures through Monday will be 10 to 20 degrees below normal. From Tuesday and through the rest of the week, temperature rise as an upper high dominates the weather pattern.

A backdoor cold front next Friday will drop the temperatures a few degrees, but no other significant impacts are expected with it.