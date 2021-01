News

Hit 69 today in El Paso - warmest since December 28 when we hit 73. Temps will cool a bit tomorrow with highs in the upper 50's and low 60's.

Nice weather continues through early next week then a cold front drives in cooler temps along with some wind and rain chances. Can't rule out some flakes of snow by late Wednesday and early Thursday but we are still in a bit early to have much confidence.