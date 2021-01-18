In-person learning starts tomorrow, tips to consider to keep kids safe

News

EL PASO, TEXAS -- Thousands of borderland students will begin in-person learning Tuesday weeks into the semester.

In-person classes aren't causing large COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the CDC, but there is still cause for concern.

"The main thing is education," said Dr. Armando Meza, an infectious disease specialist with Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso. "They need to understand what this is about, what are the principles of getting an infection and preventing an infection are about."

The CDC released a check list full of actions to take and things to consider before sending you kids to class.