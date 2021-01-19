UTEP looking to snap 3 game losing skid this weekend against Louisiana Tech

News

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP Miners are in a bit of a slump, but there's still plenty of time to turn the season around.

UTEP (6-6) is looking to rebound after three straight losses on the hardwood.

Conference play for the Miners hasn't exactly gone according to plan as the Miners are currently 2-4 in C-USA play.

The Miners were swept by North Texas over the weekend in the two game series against the Mean Green.

Game one against North Texas was one of UTEP's worst shooting performances.

The Miners put up only 33 points in the 30-point loss to the Mean Green, 63-33.

In game two against North Texas, the Miners were able to rebound, but they let the game slip away in the closing minutes to fall to North Texas by a final score of 74-65.

UTEP head coach Rodney Terry admired his team's resilency to not let the game one performance affect their play in game two.

"Day two I thought our guys came back the next day and really attacked with the right attitude, and had an unbelievable competitive spirit about themselves," Terry said. "We really put ourselves in a position to have a chance to win that ballgame down the stretch there and didn't."

North Texas is currently in second place in Conference USA West.

Now the Miners turn their attention to the third place team in Conference USA West, Louisiana Tech.

The Bulldogs have an overall record of 11-4, 4-2 in conference play.

Coach Terry knows the Bulldogs will be yet another challenge for his Miners.

"They're a good older team. They've got some guys that have been through the battles, and are battle tested in terms of competing in this league and knowing what it takes to win in this league," Terry said. "I think our guys will be excited about the challenge of playing a good team on our home court, and having that opportunity this weekend to play back to back ballgames here."

UTEP will host Louisiana Tech Friday and Saturday at the Don Haskins Center.

Tipoff for both games is at 7 p.m., and only season ticket holders are allowed to attend.