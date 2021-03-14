Sunday Funday Moment: Science fair project leads El Paso teen to create small business, Plantopia EPTX

News

EL PASO, Texas-- At the age of 16, Luis Cruz is the proud owner and creator of his own plant business, Plantopia EPTX.

“So I came up with the idea of starting a business and in November I started doing everything during Thanksgiving break and I came up with the logo and the name,” said Cruz.

The idea to create this business came after a successful science project and plenty of free time at home during the pandemic.

“I got bored after like a few months and in July I started getting into plants and so I decided to start collecting them," said Cruz.

He spent months growing his plants and in November of last year he launched his business on Instagram and from there he went on to sell his plants at local farmers markets.

“A lot of people were interested and they were amused at how I was young and interested in plants," explained Cruz, "And so they decided what they wanted to buy from me and so they started to recommend me and people were loving the plants.”

Cruz has a designated area in his home where he spends hours caring for his plants before putting them up for sale.

"You're giving them care. It makes you feel good that you’re keeping it alive and it's something living that you are caring for so that's what I really like about it,” said Cruz.

He owes most of his success to his mom who has helped him with marketing and advertising his business online.

“She’s really proud of me,” said Cruz.

He encourages other young people to keep pursuing their dreams no matter what people may say.

"Do it, no matter what people will say," said Cruz, "People will always hate and judge so just do what you love and if you want to start something do it."

The money Cruz makes is reinvested back into his business and the rest is put away in savings for college because he has dreams of one day becoming an architect and he hopes he can incorporate plants and nature into his buildings.

Click here to find out more information on how you can purchase a plant from Plantopia EPTX: https://www.instagram.com/plantopiaeptx/?hl=en