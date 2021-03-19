Community Champion: Former San Eli Eagle headed to Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament

News

EL PASO, Texas - A basketball player from San Elizario is ready to put on her dancing shoes.

Camila Contreras is a freshman at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU).

She graduated from San Elizario High School in 2020.

She and the VCU Rams are headed to the women's NCAA Tournament after VCU won the Atlantic 10 conference tournament.

"That moment whenever you win is just amazing," Contreras said. "It's a great feeling to know that all the hard work that your team did all summer, all year, all the weight lifting sessions, all the hard practices they were all worth it."

It's the first time VCU had ever won the Atlantic 10 tournament title, and it's Contreras' first time headed to the NCAA Tournament.

"As someone from little San Eli, it's great to me to be a part of history, to be bringing my city's name up with me," Contreras said.

As a freshman, Contreras is still learning the ropes of playing collegiate basketball, so she didn't play much this season.

But the former San Elizario Eagle is soaking it all in, and she contributes in other ways.

"When I come out on that court all I know is that I'm going to give it my all," Contreras said. "I'm going to warmup, and then I'm going to be as loud as I can, I'm going to bring as much energy as I can."

For her accomplishment, Contreras has been named this week's Community Champion.

