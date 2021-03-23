City of El Paso moves Senior vaccination site to the Mission Valley area

News

EL PASO, Texas --The City of El Paso is moving the Senior COVID-19 vaccination site from the location at 7400 High Ridge in West El Paso to the Pavo Real Recreation Center at 9301 Alameda Ave. in the Mission Valley area.

The site is providing Covid-19 vaccines to seniors, specifically targeting seniors 80 years of age and older. To receive the vaccine, seniors must be pre-registered with the City of El Paso by clicking here or by calling (915) 212-6843.

The city said pre-registered seniors will be contacted by staff to set their vaccination appointment. The Mission Valley site is by appointment only and the city said those who show up without an appointment will be turned away.

City officials said residents who are eligible for the vaccine in either Phase 1, group A, B, C or serve within the the education/child care industry, can also pre-register.

If residents have already pre-registered, the city said they do not need to register again, as they have been already included in the queue.

For those requiring assistance in pre-registering, the City continues to offer walk-in assistance and the Stanton Covid Clinic located at 220 S. Stanton (corner of First and Stanton). The walk-in site is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, to assist with the pre-registration process. COVID-19 vaccines are not available at this site.