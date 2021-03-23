New Mexico State Police investigate officer-involved shooting that injured man and Las Cruces police officer

News

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is leading in the investigation of the March 11 officer-involved shooting that left one man and one Las Cruces police officer injured.

State police said the shooting involved 25-year-old Jonathan Lamar Strickland and an LCPD officer. Officials said neither suffered life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said on March 10, LCPD officers responded to a domestic violence incident involving Strickland after he allegedly held a handgun to a victim's head and threatened to kill her.

The following day around 7:30 a.m., police said the victim in that domestic violence incident drove to the LCPD police station. While the victim was at the police station speaking with officers, officials said Strickland drove to the police station and parked next to the victim's vehicle.

LCPD officers decided to detain Strickland, however before officers could approach him, Strickland reportedly drove out of the parking lot. Officers said they attempted to stop the vehicle, but Strickland failed to stop. After a short pursuit, officers said they conducted a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) maneuver on Strickland's vehicle at the intersection of East Hadley Ave. and North Campo St.

At some point immediately after the PIT maneuver, officials said LCPD officers fired their weapons striking the vehicle and Strickland.

Investigators said officers rendered aid to Strickland until medical units arrived and transported him to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Strickland was then discharged from the hospital and booked in to the El Paso Detention Center.

The LCPD officer who was injured was treated and released.

State police said the identities of the officers involved will not be released until interviews have been conducted.

