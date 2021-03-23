Socorro family claims dog suffered deadly heatstroke after a routine visit to the groomers

News

El Paso, Texas -- A Socorro family is mourning the loss of their 1-year-old Australian Shepherd, Athena, after she suffered from a heatstroke that the family believes happened during a routine visit to a local groomers.

"Athena was super playful. She was shy at first but when she warmed up she really warmed up to people," Said Gustavo Vasquez, owner of the 1-year-old Australian Shepherd.

Athena was only 6-months-old when she became a part of Gustavo’s family- and this past Valentine’s day, the playful Australian Shepherd turned one year old.

"She was barely a puppy when I got her,” said Vasquez.

It was a few weeks after her one year celebration when Vasquez's mom took Athena to a pet grooming salon in Socorro. The family said they had taken Athena to that grooming salon before.

"While she was at the groomers that’s when everything went downhill," Vasquez said. "As the paperwork shows she suffered from a heatstroke there at the groomers so I don't know if he’s the owner, I don't know who he is but he took Athena to the vet and he claimed to be the owner of Athena.”

According to Vasquez, the incident took place On February 27th around two o’clock in the afternoon, but his mother was not notified about any issues until five o'clock that evening.

"He didn't say anything," explained Vasquez, "He didn't even bother to mention that she had suffered from a heat stroke. We got all this information from the vet so all he had said was that it was a panic attack that she had.”

Later that day, the family made the decision to euthanize Athena.

"Athena never came back home. All we got were her remains,” said Vasquez.

Vasquez and his family immediately filed a police report with Socorro police. Socorro Mayor, Ivey Avalos, was made aware of the incident through social media. She requested that her staff look into the incident.

The mayor's office said in a statement, "Ultimately a council agenda item was enacted by way of an unanimous vote to direct staff to create a local ordinance to regulate pet groomer vendors."

For many, dogs become part of their family and Vasquez is hoping that local groomers realize that when caring for our four legged family members.

"If something happens call the owner right away," said Vasquez, "Don’t wait and don't be scared of what can happen. It shouldn't have happened like this.”

ABC-7 did reach out to the grooming salon for a comment but were told that the owner was not in and that a message would be left for him. Because of that we are not naming the business at this time.