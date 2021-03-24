UTEP to hold in-person commencement ceremonies in May

News

EL PASO, Texas -- The University of Texas at El Paso said it will host two in-person commencement ceremonies at the Sun Bowl stadium in May for all graduates for the class of 2020 and the 2021 spring and summer candidates.

The University said ceremonies will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, May 14, and Saturday, May 15. Friday’s ceremony will recognize bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral graduates and candidates in the colleges of Business Administration, Education and Liberal Arts. Saturday’s ceremony will honor graduates and candidates in the colleges of Engineering, Health Sciences and Science, and the schools of Nursing and Pharmacy.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating the accomplishments of our 2020 and 2021 graduates,” said UTEP President Heather Wilson. “Now that COVID-19 cases are declining in our community, and we have been able to vaccinate many of our students, faculty, staff and their family members through the UTEP vaccination program, we can safely host a meaningful in-person ceremony in the Sun Bowl.”

UTEP said each graduate can invite at least two guests. Officials said the number of guests per graduate may increase once the University determines the total number of graduates who will be attending and based on the public health conditions closer to the event. Graduates and candidates are required to RSVP to attend by April 16 in order to participate in the in-person ceremonies.

Face coverings will be required, hand-sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the stadium, and social distancing and additional safety protocols will be in place based on CDC and state guidelines for this outdoor event, as well as local health conditions at the time.

UTEP said the ceremonies will also be livestreamed.