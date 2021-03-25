Cement truck rolls over in Las Cruces, injures driver

News

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The driver of a cement mixer truck was injured and taken to a local hospital Thursday morning, after his vehicle rolled over near Sonoma Ranch Boulevard.

Police said the crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. at the intersection of Garden Sage Way and Sage Springs Drive.

Preliminary information indicated the truck was traveling east on Garden Sage and turned right when it rolled on its side. The mixer had a load of wet cement at the time of the crash.

The driver's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Las Cruces police said they anticipate the intersection of Garden Sage and Sage Springs to be closed for a portion of Thursday while the investigation is underway and the cement truck is removed.