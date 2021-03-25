El Paso and Las Cruces teachers eligible to apply for classroom fund grants

News

El Paso, Texas -- Full-time teachers in the El Paso and Las Cruces area are eligible for resource grants for the 2021-2022 school year from the El Paso Community Foundation's 'The Classroom Fund'.

Grants for $1,000 or less will be available. Organizers said the Classroom Fund provides requested classroom materials directly to educators in the El Paso-Las Cruces area.

Applications are due by May 16, 2021. Organizers said the application dates were moved up to accommodate the 2021-2022 school year schedule.

Grants are available to all full-time, pre-K through 12th grade educators, including teachers, librarians, guidance counselors, school nurses, and coaches who are also teachers. Eligible candidates must spend at least 75% of their time working directly with students.

Requests must be for materials students will use or experience directly.

Organizers said all grantees will be notified by early June.

To apply, click here.