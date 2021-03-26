Dueling delegations tour migrant facilities, blame placed on party lines

News

EL PASO, Texas -- Republicans and Democrats took a tour of the border, and migrant holding facilities Friday across Texas. The Republican delegation toured a migrant facility in Donna, Texas While Democrats toured a migrant delegation in Carrizo Springs.

"The trump administration had allowed media inside facilities like that, the Obama administration allowed media inside facilities like that, the George W. Bush administration had, the bill Clinton administration had, but the Biden administration wants to hide what is happening inside these facilities," Republican Senator Ted Cruz said, after touring a facility in Donna, Texas.

18 Republican senators across the country toured the U.S. Mexico border in the overnight hours accompanied by Border Patrol Agents.

"It's incredible what we're seeing tonight. We can hear the voices of cartel members yelling at us from across the river. We are standing on the path that they use to smuggle in some cases very vulnerable people into this country and in other cases drug dealers," Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine said.

Texas Senator John Cornyn, led the delegation with Cruz. During the tour of the migrant facility Cruz tweeted photos of the conditions. Children, sleeping on mattresses covered by Mylar blankets were depicted.

"What brings us here now is this immediate humanitarian crisis, the border patrol and health and human services. All the government officials tell us they are doing the best they can, but they're being overwhelmed," Sen. John Cornyn said.

Democrats toured a facility Carrizo springs 250 miles away, it was led by congressman Joaquin Castro.

Castro said their goal was to provide oversight, and figure out a way to make the situation better.

"That even these facilities that have better conditions than the CBP processing centers are not the places for kids. The kids should be moved quickly along to their family sponsors," Representative Castro said.