$100,000 scholarship available for El Paso high school seniors

El Paso, Texas- The McDonald's El Paso scholarship is offering $100,000 to 18 high school seniors who choose to attend UTEP or EPCC for the 2021-2022 academic year.

ABC-7 spoke to Teresita Ortega, a former recipient of the scholarship. She says students need to act fast and jump on the opportunity.

"Take the time to actually do the application," Ortega said. "Try your best with your essay, put a lot of detail in it. The reward of having the scholarship is that it helps you a lot financially."

There are different criteria in order to qualify for the scholarship. They can be found by clicking here. The deadline is April 9th to apply!