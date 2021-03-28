At 68 miles long, Paso Del Norte Trail will one day connect region

News

EL PASO, Texas - The Pasto Del Norte Health Foundation is spearheading the development of a 68-mile trail for biking, hiking, and running from the El Paso county line near Tornillo to the El Paso county line near Gadsden High School in Anthony, New Mexico.

"I think we've learned through COVID how important it is to have these spaces," said Tracy Yellen, the CEO of the Paso Del Norte Health Foundation. "To be outside. To recreate and enjoy nature and exercise to stay healthy. It's good for physical and mental well-being."

The completion of the Paso Del Norte Trail is estimated to cost $65 million to complete in the coming years.

There's currently about 22 miles of the trail that is complete.