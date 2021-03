News

El Paso, Texas- Our warming trend continues for the end of the weekend. We'll see abundant amount of sunshine, temperatures near the 70 degree mark and light winds for today.

Afternoon highs will continue to warm into the upper 70s for Monday as winds remain light.

Windy weather returns for Tuesday and there's concerns that some areas will see patchy blowing dust. However, wind speeds seem to be in the 30-35 MPH mark.