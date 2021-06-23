El Paso reports zero new virus deaths; nearly 75% partially vaccinated

News

The El Paso Department of Public Health announced no new coronavirus-related deaths and 23 new cases Wednesday morning.

El Paso County's pandemic death toll remains at 2,640.

El Paso health department data shows that 62.3 percent of eligible El Pasoans are now fully vaccinated, with 74.4 percent having received at least one dose.

As of Monday, there were 278 active infections among individuals in the county. Officials also said there were 47 El Pasoans hospitalized with Covid infections, with 18 of those patients listed in intensive care.

Complete El Paso health department Covid-19 data can be found online at EPstrong.org.