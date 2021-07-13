Skip to Content
Death toll in Florida condo building collapse rises to 95

Search and rescue team members dig through the debris field of the 12-story oceanfront condo
Al Diaz/AP
Search and rescue team members dig through the debris field of the 12-story oceanfront condo

SURFSIDE, Florida — The death toll in the Miami-area condominium building collapse has climbed to 95 as crews worked for a 20th day to find victims in the rubble.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Tuesday that 14 people remain unaccounted for in the June 24 collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside.

No one has been found alive since the first hours after the building fell.

The mayor said 85 victims have been identified and noted that the work of identifying the bodies has become more difficult with the passage of time.

Associated Press

