ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Dry today, rain returns!

Happy Hump Day! Today will be a very seasonable day for those of us in the Borderland. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 90s for most, with mostly sunny skies throughout the day. The mountains might see a shower or two, but the rest of us will stay dry. We also have an air quality advisory across El Paso county due to the smoke in the air all the way from the fires in the northwest US. Take precautions if you have respiratory issues.

Tomorrow will be another great day with an increase in cloud cover. Some of us could see a shower or two tomorrow in the afternoon. However, the days to watch are Friday through Sunday where will will get multiple rounds of rain across the area. There will be plenty of atmospheric moisture which will lead to some heavy downpours at times, and we will be seeing flooding return once again, on top of the extreme flooding we've already seen over the past several weeks. Be mindful of your weekend afternoon and evening plans for this reason. I wouldn't cancel any plans yet, but make sure they are flexible in case there is flooding. It's always best to plan ahead for the possibility for flooding, and just stay home if you know it's bad around town. We will keep you updated as the models update over the next few days.