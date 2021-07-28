Franklin football coach Daren Walker unavailable to coach team

News

EL PASO, Texas - The Franklin High School football team will be without their longtime head coach at least for the timebeing.

The El Paso Independent School District confirms, Coach Daren Walker will be unavailable to coach the team.

Sources confirmed to ABC-7 Walker is currently on medical leave.

No other details were provided.

Walker is one of the best football coaches in El Paso.

He's been the head coach of the Franklin Cougars since 2007.

During his time at Franklin, he's led the Cougars to four district championships and three bi-district titles.

Prior to his time at Franklin, Walker was the head coach at Chapin High School from 2000-2006.

Franklin offensive coordinator Leigh McWhorter will serve as acting head coach.

Practices for El Paso high school football teams will begin next week.