Far east El Paso County massage parlor shut down amid sex probe

EL PASO, Texas – Local and state officials have shut down a far east El Paso County massage parlor where they contend "illegal activity occurs habitually."

Tuesday's closure of Day Spa Massage at 800 N. Zaragoza Road came by way of a judge's order after the El Paso County Attorney’s Office said a 16-month investigation documented how the massage business engaged in illegal sexual activity.

"Violations include the hiring of unlicensed massage therapists, and evidence that male customers who frequent Day Spa Massage are offered and receive sexual services," said County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal.

Bernal said investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the El Paso Police Department Vice Unit found at least 86 alleged violations at the establishment, including operating without a license. They also uncovered evidence suggesting the workers lived at the spa, she added.

Judge Sue Kurita, who ordered the facility's closure, has scheduled an Aug. 16 hearing to determine the future of the business.

This is the latest action in an on-going crackdown, detailed late last year by ABC-7, that targets massage parlors suspected of being fronts for prostitution and human trafficking.